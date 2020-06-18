Video: John Coffee’s controversial execution

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — In this extended interview clip, Montgomery County Cultural Foundation Executive Director Brittany Turpin describes the history of a controversial execution at the Crawfordsville Rotary Jail in 1885.

The jail is one of 12 must-see spots we’re highlighting this summer in our Destination Indiana series. We’ll be introducing Hoosiers to places around the state they may not know about.

A man named John Coffee was executed outside the Crawfordsville Rotary Jail after being convicted for starting a fire that killed two local fires.

But the execution did not go as planned, creating national headlines and raising questions about the man’s innocence.

Watch the video above for the full story.