Destination Indiana: Visit the White River Canoe Company for a relaxing adventure

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – If you’re searching for some summertime adventure, how about packing up your cooler and putting on your water shoes to take a trip down the White River?

You’ve got your tubes, kayaks, and of course your canoes here at White River Canoe Company. A destination that brings in visitors from all over the state.

“This is the fun business, that’s what we call it,” said Brian Cooley. It’s his 12th season running the company that’s turned into a tradition for many Hoosiers.

You’ll find it just off of river road in Noblesville, a place where more than 40,000 people each year flock to for some relaxation and summer fun.

“Our philosophy is that we want to make it easy for people to come out and do this,” Cooley added.

That’s important when you have 180 kayaks, 120 canoes and 800 tubes ready for use. Whether you come with a group or by yourself, they ask that people book online ahead of time and fill out a waiver form. So, when you arrive – you’re ready to make a splash!

“They simply show up, check in at one of the barns,” explained Cooley, “We have a barn for tubing and a barn for canoes and kayaks, they just check in and hold here in this area and wait for the buses to depart at the top of the hour.”

The shuttle bus will take you to your launching point.

“We’ll launch our tubes at potters bridge, which is about 3, 3 ½ miles up the river,” Cooley added, “Then, we’ll launch canoes and kayaks at 6 miles, 10 miles, 15 and 18 miles up the river.”

Plan to spend a few hours out on the water. River conditions and the route you choose will determine how long you’ll be floating.

“I’ve actually been out here 3 or 4 times already this summer,” said Beth Leonard, as she waited to get on her kayak for the day.

Lisa Bugay added, “Oh my gosh we are so excited to get on the river today! Just being amongst friends, that’s what it’s all about, having a good time.”

Part of your relaxing trip down the White River is the food and beverages you’re allowed to bring with you. Many visitors will pull off to a sandbar to enjoy a picnic during their journey.

“We have actual tube rafts that float a cooler, so yeah everyone just brings their drinks and snacks and take them on the bus and hit the river and just have a great day out there,” said Cooley.

As a family business the visitors here are like family to Cooley. Once teenagers who worked for him, now return with their children. It’s the people that make this destination – special.

“The people who do this every summer will have friends that come in from across the country and that might be race weekend, it might be a wedding,” said Cooley, “It’s always neat to see those people.”

And well, the scenery is also a plus.

“It’s a far better place to be than sitting in an office building at work somewhere,” Cooley laughed.

You have plenty of time to make it out there this summer. Although busy season ends in September, they’ll be out here on the water through October.

Click here to visit White River Canoe Company’s website to book your trip.