Destination Indiana: Take a trip back in time with a visit to Metamora

METAMORA, Ind. –In this week’s Destination Indiana, we take a step back into Indiana’s rich history by visiting a town of less than 200 people.

During its off-season, the locals tell us they soak in Metamora’s peace and quiet.

During tourist season from July to October, you just never know what you’ll discover.

“It’s a really great day from Indianapolis or Carmel or Cincinnati or anywhere you want to take an hour and a half road trip,” said Indiana State Museum VP of Experience Brian Mancuso.

As you enter, the quaint shops and historic stores line the streets to greet you. One of our first stops was the Metamora Grist Mill that dates back to the 1840s.

Recently, the mill reopened after renovations and these days, you can see up close and personal how corn is made into meal and flour

“If you visit White Water State historic Site, take home a bag of cornmeal. You won’t regret it. Keep it in the freezer. It makes wonderful cornbread, grits or polenta anything like that,” Mancuso explained.

Some prefer driving in by car while others prefer a different mode of transportation

“We ran our first train in 1974 and the railroad has been in continued operation until today,” said Ryan Scott, chairman of the board for Whitewater Valley Railroad.

The Whitewater Valley Railroad runs from Connersville to Metamora on weekends from May to October.

The 19-mile trek is still operated by vintage locomotives that allow passengers to see a different view.

“There’s a lot of different things you can see from the train and some of it you can only see from the train.”

The train allows you to see the Hoosier State from a new perspective and drops you off at a place where there is so much yet to be discovered.