Destination Indiana: Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – New, old and an extensive craft soda collection help bring a little “whimsy” to Huntington. Home to over 800 businesses in the county, the city of Huntington is bursting with opportunities to shop and dine.

A dash of odd and charm make up Rachel Zahm’s Whimzy. It’s a retail, resale, vintage store housed in an old church.

“It’s nostalgia. It’s our history. It just makes me really love being here. And it’s our customers that make our days happy,” said Zahm.

Whimzy is home to 30 vendors, including Lori Kreider’s Vintage Antique Marketplace.

“We have just about everything for anything in your home…home styles for every type of home, whether that be modern or contemporary, whatever. We carry everything. And we try to carry a line that everyone can put in their home,” said Kreider.

Kreider sells hand-built, 100% wood furniture at Whimzy and various other locations across northeast Indiana. So, you could make a day trip seeing all the different marketplaces.

However, if you want to stay in Huntington, you can take a quick walk over to Antiqology. It’s a soda and ice cream shop that also sells antiques.

Antiqology opened in 2012 and serves up its own soda, plus hundreds of others, over 800 when fully stocked.

“We really hoped we would be able to serve the community with a fun spot that would be cross-generational, but also but would also draw people from out of town,” said Rebecca Hanson, owner of Antiqology.

Hanson and Zahm both agree the two complement each other, as well as the other businesses in downtown Huntington. They each add walkability to the city’s charm.

“You can park, spend the whole day, walk around and enjoy everything. Get something to eat. Yeah. It makes a great afternoon,” said Hanson.

