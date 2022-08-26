INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here.

You know what that means….FALL!

There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!

We took a look at some top destinations across central Indiana for fun fall activities for any age.

Orchards

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to central Indiana orchards! These orchards offer U-Pick apples, pumpkins, and more!

Pumpkin patches/Corn mazes

Get those pumpkin-carving skills ready and warm your ovens for seed-roasting! These places have every kind of pumpkin size you could imagine!

Fall festivals

With the cooling temperatures, changing leaves and harvest coming in, something about fall brings people closer. There are many fall festivals that take place across central Indiana. Here are the top 10 fall festivals according to Visit Indiana.

There are so many fall events happening in the Indianapolis area! Check back as we get closer to fall for updates to this article.

Jacob Burbrink and Beth Finello contributed to this article.