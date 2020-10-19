Want to see the Colts in person this season? Enter to win 4 tickets

JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the sidelines during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 29, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Limited capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium means Colts tickets aren’t easy to come by this 2020 season.

The good news? CBS4 has one lucky fan covered with four tickets to see the Indianapolis Colts take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

The seats are Section 138, Row 8, Seats 1-4. The approximate value of all four is $1,424.

Complete the form below to enter. You many enter up to once per day from Sunday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 1. For complete contest and eligibility rules, click here.

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted on the morning of Monday, Nov. 2. Tickets must be picked up no later than Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. at our CBS4 studios in Indianapolis.

Before attending the game, please read the stadium’s rules and guidelines for COVID-19.

Best of luck!