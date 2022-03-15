Death certificate changed for lynching victim

Tonight: CBS4 investigates a solar-powered mess

New festival looking for Black-owned businesses

Meet Remarkable Women nominee Alta Skelton

Study from IU shows health care wage growth has fallen …

Families of kids, adults with special needs could …

Drug bust in Putnam Co

Home burglaries in Fishers believed to be linked …

Weekend fire prompts calls to tear down vacant property …

Excitement building for Indy to host first, second …

Women in STEM awareness