We’ve worked out deals with 13 local area golf courses to provide you with a single round of golf, 18 holes, at each of the participating golf courses. Additionally we have partnered with our sister station in Terre Haute to also offer the 2022 Valley Golf Card with 27 regional courses (Combined for 39 unique courses).

Each course is eager to serve you! Follow each offer to view each of the participating courses. Thank you for continuing to support your local and regional golf courses. For your convenience we have added an interactive map for ease of navigation.

With this offer you save over 80% off of green fees. With your purchase of a 2022 Indy Golf Card or a 2022 Valley Golf Card (or both at a 20% additional discount) , you will receive a punch card/s via mail.

Indy Golf Card Courses

Arrowhead Golf Course

3974 Club House Dr.

Greenfield, IN 46140

(317) 326-2226

Bluff Creek Golf Course

2710 Old State Rd 37 N

Greenwood, IN 46143

(317) 422-4736

Brookshire Golf Club

12120 Brookshire Pkwy

Carmel, IN 46033

(317) 846-7431

Chippendale Golf Course

1047 Golf Course Ln

Kokomo, IN 46902

(765) 453-7079

Clifty Creek Golf Course

12000 E CR, E 225 N

Hope, IN 47246

(812) 372-6031

Dakota Landing Golf Course

6636 S Franklin Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46259

(317) 862-8255

Harrison Hills Golf Club

413 E New St

Attica, IN 47918

(765) 762-1135

Morningstar Golf Club

271 S Mitthoeffer Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46229

(317) 899-4653

Prestwick Country Club

5197 Fairway Dr

Avon, IN 46123

(317) 745-6448

Rolling Meadows Golf Club

4210 N Mt Carmel Rd

Gosport, IN 47433

(812) 829-071711.

Valle Vista Golf Club

755 E Main St

Greenwood, IN 46143

(317) 882-2955

Wildcat Creek Golf Course

3200 Timber Valley Dr

Kokomo, IN 46902

(765) 455-3673

Winding Ridge Golf Club

5450 Bogey Dr

Indianapolis, IN 46235

(317) 826-3020

My Valley Golf Card Courses

Rolling Meadows Golf Club

4120 Mount Carmel Rd,

Gosport IN 47433

(812) 829-0717

Stone Crest Golf & Living

727 Bennett Rd,

Bedford, IN 47421

(812) 276-4653

Clover Meadows Golf Course

1999 E County Rd 1100 S,

Cloverdale, IN 46120

(765) 795-6001

Smock Golf Course

3910 County Line Rd,

Indianapolis, IN 46237

(317) 888-0036

Rocky Ridge Golf Club

3965 N 625 E,

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

(765) 794-4444

Country Oaks Golf Club

5064 E. US HWY 50,

Montgomery, IN 47558

(812) 486-3300

Eagle Pines Golf Club

9373 North Country Club Road,

Mooresville, IN 46158

(317) 831-4774

Forest Park Golf Course

1018 John Stelle Drive

Brazil, IN 47834

(812) 442-5681

Hulman Links Golf Course

990 North Chamberlain Street

Terre Haute, IN 47803

(812) 877-2096

Turkey Run Golf Course

7951 East State Rd 47

Waveland, IN 47989

(765) 435-2048

Oak Ridge Golf Course

9784 N. County Rd 300 E

Brazil, Indiana 47834

(812) 446-4653

Rea Park Golf Course

3500 S 7th St

Terre Haute, IN 47802

(812) 232-0709

The Landing Golf Course

3350 North 4th Street

Terre Haute, Indiana 47804

(812) 460-4000

Mark’s Par 3 Golf Course

2401 North Chamberlain St.

Terre Haute, Indiana 47805

(812) 877-1467

Matthews Park Golf Course

1645 N 7th St,

Clinton, Indiana 47842

(765) 832-9016

Harris Golf Course

Highway #54 East,

Linton, Indiana 47441

(812) 847-4790

Pine Woods Golf Course

888 Rattlesnake Road,

Spencer IN 47460-7097

(812) 829-9028

Washington Country Club

908 Bedford Road

Washington, Indiana 47501

(812) 254.2060

High Pointe Country Club

5723 N Golf Course Rd,

Bicknell, IN 47512

812-735-4518

Quail Creek Country Club & Resort

1010 E Highland Ave,

Robinson, IL 62454

(618) 544-8674

Turtle Run Golf Club

332 E Liberty Ln,

Danville, IL 61832

(217) 442-8876

Ironhorse Golf Club

2000 Iron Horse Dr,

Tuscola, IL 61953

(217) 442-8876

Eagle Ridge Golf Course

928 Clinton Road,

Paris, IL 61944

(217) 463-3434

Bent Tree Golf Course

4618 East Country Road 400N

Charleston, IL 61920

(217) 348-1611

Harrison Park Golf Course

1300 West Voorhees Street

Danville, IL 61832

(217) 431-2266

Marshall Golf Club

110 Golf Course Rd,

Marshall, Illinois 62441

(217) 826-2404

Timberlake Golf Course

957 CR 700E,

Sullivan, Illinois 61951

(217) 797-6496