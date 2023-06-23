INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools will be hosting a job fair this Saturday to fill at least 160 positions for the upcoming school year.

The fair will take place Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Perry Meridian Middle School, located at 202 W. Meridian School Road.

Bus drivers, cafeteria staff, representatives from Human Resources, English Language Learners

staff and custodians will be on site to discuss opportunities.

School officials say the job fair will be informational and fun, with free giveaways. Each booth will be interactive and will offer an on-the-job experience. For example, custodial staff will demonstrate how to use equipment and allow applicants to try it as well.

In October, the board approved a three percent pay increase for all support staff.

Competitive benefits are available for most positions. The district encourages those who are interested, or even just curious, to come out and learn about the open positions.