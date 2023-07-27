INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures reaching the high 90s over the next few days, Indy Parks is offering free cooling centers for people trying to amid the heat.

The heat advisory started at 8 a.m. Thursday and more excessive heat coming Friday going into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 degrees, marking the hottest days of the year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that people stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related disease by spending time in air-conditioned public facilities and using air conditioning in vehicles while driving.

“You might start to feel conversely cold even though it’s 96 degrees outside,” said Jeremy Gagan with Community Health Network. “If that happens, that’s a really important sign to get out of the heat, stop what you’re doing, hydrate, and stay inside until you’re fully cooled off. Probably call it a day at that point.”

The following locations will be open to the public to help you cool off:

Broad Ripple Park:

  • 1426 Broad Ripple Ave.
    • 317-327-7161
      • Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Brookside Park:

  • 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.
    • 317- 327-7179
      • Monday through Friday, 12-8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Christian Park:

  • 4200 English Ave.
    • 317-327-7163
      • Monday through Friday, 12-8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center:

  • 2345 Pagoda Dr.
    • 317-327-7220
      • Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Municipal Gardens:

  • 1831 Lafayette Rd.
    • 317-327-7190
      • Monday and Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Friday, 4-8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Pride Park:

  • 1129 Vandeman St.
    • 317-327-7164
      • Monday to Friday, 12-8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Rhodius Park:

  • 1720 W. Wilkins St.
    • 317-327-7191
      • Monday to Thursday, 4-6 p.m.
      • Friday, 4-7 p.m.
      • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Riverside Park:

  • 2420 E. Riverside Dr.
    • 317-327-7171
      • Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Stanley Strader:

  • 2850 Bethel Ave.
    • 317-327-7480
      • Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Thatcher Park:

  • 4649 W. Vermont St.
    • 317-327-7390
      • Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Washington Park:

  • 3130 E. 30th St.
    • 317-327-7473
      • Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Watkins Park:

  • 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.
    • 317-327-7175
      • Monday, Wednesday, 12-8 p.m.
      • Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 2-8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
      • Sunday, Closed

Windsor Villiage Park:

  • 6510 E. 25th St.
    • 317-327-7162
      • Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, 11 a.m.
      • Sunday, Closed