INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures reaching the high 90s over the next few days, Indy Parks is offering free cooling centers for people trying to amid the heat.

The heat advisory started at 8 a.m. Thursday and more excessive heat coming Friday going into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 degrees, marking the hottest days of the year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that people stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related disease by spending time in air-conditioned public facilities and using air conditioning in vehicles while driving.

“You might start to feel conversely cold even though it’s 96 degrees outside,” said Jeremy Gagan with Community Health Network. “If that happens, that’s a really important sign to get out of the heat, stop what you’re doing, hydrate, and stay inside until you’re fully cooled off. Probably call it a day at that point.”

The following locations will be open to the public to help you cool off:

Broad Ripple Park:

1426 Broad Ripple Ave. 317-327-7161 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Brookside Park:

3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr. 317- 327-7179 Monday through Friday, 12-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Christian Park:

4200 English Ave. 317-327-7163 Monday through Friday, 12-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Garfield Park Burrello Family Center:

2345 Pagoda Dr. 317-327-7220 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Municipal Gardens:

1831 Lafayette Rd. 317-327-7190 Monday and Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Pride Park:

1129 Vandeman St. 317-327-7164 Monday to Friday, 12-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Rhodius Park:

1720 W. Wilkins St. 317-327-7191 Monday to Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Friday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Riverside Park:

2420 E. Riverside Dr. 317-327-7171 Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Stanley Strader:

2850 Bethel Ave. 317-327-7480 Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Thatcher Park:

4649 W. Vermont St. 317-327-7390 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Washington Park:

3130 E. 30th St. 317-327-7473 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Watkins Park:

2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. 317-327-7175 Monday, Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Closed



Windsor Villiage Park:

6510 E. 25th St. 317-327-7162 Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, Closed

