INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready! The Indiana State Fair has revealed its 2024 theme.

“The Art & Nature of Fun,” theme presented by Newfields, will be activated by celebrating art and nature, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

“We are thrilled to preview next year’s theme just months after wrapping our 2023 marquee event,” Cindy Hoye, the executive director of the Indiana State Fair, said. “The art and nature theme reflects our commitment to bringing together the creativity of art and the wonders of nature to inspire and engage our visitors. We are so grateful for our neighbors at Newfields and are beyond thrilled to bring our community together and create a true Hoosier Masterpiece next summer.”

The 2024 Indiana State Fair returns Friday, Aug. 2nd, through Sunday, Aug. 18th, 2024, and will be closed on Mondays.

For more information on the 2024 Indiana State Fair, visit the Indiana State Fair website. Further details on what guests can expect next summer will be unveiled in the coming months.