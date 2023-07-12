INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium will host a job fair to fill a number of positions to gear up for the 2023 Indianapolis Colts season.
The fair will take place on July, 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. Parking will be available in the south lot and guests can enter the stadium at the east gate.
Job seekers will get a chance to learn about employment opportunities with a range of scheduling flexibility, pay ranges, and levels of responsibility.
Here are some of the following roles that the stadium will be hiring for:
- Food and beverage (concessions)
- Security
- Guest Services
- Ticket office
- Event setup
- Housekeeping
- Ushers and gate staffing
- Colts Pro Shop retail
All job opportunities offer competitive salaries based on position and previous experience and some offer the possibility of on-site hiring. Job seekers can complete an application in advance.