INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters and Citizens Energy Group teamed up Sunday morning to paint the town teal to raise money for a good cause.

The event “Badges for Burn Camp” is part of an initiative for IFD Recruit Firefighters to engage in a community service project beyond their commitment to serve.

The painting started at the staging area at IFD Headquarters, with citizens providing all of the paint, brushes, and supplies. Citizens identified 300 hydrants for the event. Event. The 55-member class was divided into 26 teams and assigned pre-selected hydrants to complete.

Photo by; IFD

“Taking an oath to serve – not only includes firefighting and EMS duties but also giving back to the citizens we serve with time and talent,” IFD Chief Ernest Malone said. “We strive to reinforce this culture of service early in a firefighters career and encourage all of our members to continue this outreach during their time on the job.”

“Badges for Burn Camp” raises money to send burn survivors to Hoosier Burn Camp. This is the 7th hydrant painting event since 2015.

Citizens maintain over 38,000 hydrants in and around Marion County, and while the hydrants are tested annually, the hydrants’ painting occurs on a 7-year rotation, according to IFD.

Photo by; IFD

While Citizens is responsible for hydrant painting as part of that maintenance service, they often outsource some of the painting duty for about 4,000 hydrants to a local company. The money raised comes from the money already allocated to the outsourced hydrants and is donated to “Hoosier Burn Camp.”

The first six efforts have raised $50,000, which has since been donated to Hoosier Burn Camp. It is unclear how much this year’s donation will be for the IFD recruits’ efforts.