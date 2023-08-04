Things every middle-schooler needs in their backpack for the 2023 school year

INDIANAPOLIS — For the last 75 years, The Festival at Holy Spirit Church has been a summer staple for east siders, and this year – the party will be bigger than ever.

Holy Spirit Church, located at 7243 East 10th St, is ready to host its 75th-anniversary festival from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Saturday, the 5th. All sorts of summer fun are set, including a full carnival-style midway with rides and games and food options like hamburgers, hotdogs, onion rings, elephant ears, popcorn, desserts, and more.

Event organizers say there’s something for everyone as The Festival not only caters to kids. Grownups might enjoy games like Bingo and Texas Hold ‘Em while many selections of beer and wine will be available.

Don’t forget about the silent auction, live music, and rummage sale too.

While many students have already gone back to class to start the month of August, you still may be struggling to fulfill your child’s growing back-to-school checklist, one near Eastside event, Community Day for the Youth, hopes to help.

The completely free event this Saturday, Aug. 5th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church located at 1610 East 19th St. will offer fun back-to-school giveaways for students, activities, food, bounce houses, guest speakers, and more.