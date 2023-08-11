INDIANAPOLIS — From ’90s rock music to meeting members of the Milan Miracle team from the 1954 basketball Milan High School state basketball championship team, those are some of the highlights at Indiana State Fair Friday.

Friday also marks Energize Indiana Day, powered by NextEra Energy Resources. Gates are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. The fair will run until 11 p.m.

Gin Blossoms

Gin Blossoms/photo provided by Indiana State Fair

Gin Blossoms will hit the stage for the free concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. The band is known for releasing their first major label album, “New Miserable Experience,” in 1992, and the first single released from that album, “Hey Jealousy.” In addition, “Hey Jealousy” became a Top 25 hit and went gold, and four other charting singles were released from the album.

Since returning in 2001, the band released three albums.

Other Friday events

Space Ham: An Augmented Reality Experience: (9 a.m. to 9 p.m), Xpogo: Extreme Pogo Stunt Team in the Backyard (1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.,), The Rope Warrior Main Street (1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.).

For basketball fans, several related attractions still await them, including the Pacers Sports and Entertainment Exhibit and Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy. Both can be found at the Harvest Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition, guests can learn the history of Charles Hollis “Chuck” Taylor, the man behind that famous shoe- the Converse All-Star. Learn his story at the Indiana History Train in MHS Family Fun Park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Milan Miracle sign/photo provided by Indiana State Fair.

Guests can also meet members of the Milan Miracle team. With an enrollment of only 161, Milan was the smallest school ever to win a single-class state basketball title in Indiana, beating the team from the much larger Muncie Central High School in a classic competition known as the Milan Miracle.

Bobby Plump, Gene White, Ray Craft, Rollin Cutter, & Roger Schroder from the ’54 championship team will have a meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Harvest Pavilion.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum & Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion will feature the Percheron & Clydesdale Draft Horse Show at 6 p.m.

Full of list of events for Friday can be found here.