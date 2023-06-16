Rendering of the District South, Photo by: City of Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A new vision is coming to downtown Fishers, Indiana for their two major developments that hope to be completed by 2026.

“I’m excited to see the dynamic facets of these developments breathe new life into this area of the Nickel Plate District,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said in a release. “The transformation of this area will be incredible with high-end architecture, and new spots for small businesses to call home, all bringing a variety of people together from the corporate headquarters location to the 55+ community to visitors enjoying the amenities.”

First, CityView will be a mixed-use building located along 116th street at Lantern Road, bringing $90 million of investment to the City of Fishers that will anchor the eastern gateway to the downtown district.

The six-story building will include 184 luxury apartments specifically designed for the 55+ active adult community with incredible amenities, 16,000 sq. ft. of commercial space on the first floor, potential for outdoor restaurant seating, and a 280-space parking structure with electric vehicle charging stations.

CityView will break ground February 2024 and is slated for completion spring 2026.

Rebar’s District South will redevelop the south side of South Street between Lantern Rd. and the Nickel Plate Trail, transforming six vacant, blighted properties into a $32.5 million mixed-use urban village.

The development will feature the new headquarters location for Annex Group, seven small business retail units, 38 exclusive loft residences, a fitness center, café lounge, shared conference room, and civic plaza and courtyard.

The village will include 44 multi-family units with modern finishes. Rebar will break ground on District South in the fall of 2023 and will welcome residents and businesses beginning early 2025.

The Annex Group will relocate to Fishers to support their business growth and anticipates adding an additional 40 full-time employees by 2028.

The redevelopment of the Nickel Plate District was identified as a priority in the Fishers 2040 plan, developed by a resident-led committee in 2015. Since 2015, more than $500 million in new development has occurred with more than 30 retail units, 11 new businesses, and several new public gathering spaces have been built.

The Fishers City Council will vote on development agreements for CityView and District South at June’s City Council meeting on June 19 at 7 p.m.