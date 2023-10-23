INDIANAPOLIS — First Watch announced its expansion with a new opening of a restaurant in Greenwood, which opened Monday.

The new restaurant is located at 8820 US 31 S. in Greenwood.

The nearly 6,000 square foot space seats more than 200 people, provides outside dining under a covered patio, and serves the restaurant’s chef-inspired menu and seasonal offerings that change five times a year.

“Over a decade ago, we opened our first Indianapolis restaurant along E. 86th Street, and ever since, we’ve been searching for more ways to introduce our neighbors further south to a new morning routine – that’s why our new spot in Greenwood is so special,” Vice President of Operations at First Watch David Gaines said “Whether you’re craving Million Dollar Bacon for lunch or avocado toast for breakfast, First Watch has you covered, always with the freshest ingredients around.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to raise the brunch bar here in Greenwood and bring more people around our table for years to come.”

To celebrate the opening of the new Greenwood restaurant, customers who dine in during their first five days in business will receive a free coffee with their meal.

First Watch’s menu approaches traditional breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings made to order using fresh ingredients. Some of its most ordered items include Avocado Toast, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, and its signature Million Dollar Bacon.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery, and dine-in service.