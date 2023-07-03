CARMEL, Ind. — Fourth of July celebrations are underway across the nation, including in the Indianapolis area. But sometimes the celebrations can get out of hand, especially when it comes to setting off your own fireworks.

Many people don’t do so correctly, which can lead to some bad injuries. The most common injuries are on the hands and fingers, followed by the legs, head, face, and ears.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2022, more than 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms across the nation for firework-related injuries, and 11 people died.

Firefighters with the Carmel Fire Department say the safest way to enjoy the holiday is to watch professional shows.

“Honestly, the first thing that we tell people is to go to the professional shows. That is the safest bet for you,” said Tim Griffin with the Carmel Fire Department. “Obviously, people want to do fireworks at home but unlike the professional shows, you are not going to be able to do it as well at home and they’re safe. You know that won’t end in some sort of a tragedy.”

If you are still wanting to set off your fireworks, here are some important safety reminders:

Never let children set off fireworks or play with their sparklers.

If you are setting off fireworks, do so on a solid surface like asphalt or concrete. Sometimes fireworks can turn over and shoot off in the wrong direction if they are not on a solid surface, especially on a grassy surface.

You must always have a water source nearby if you are setting off fireworks in case something goes wrong. You also want to put the finished fireworks in a bucket of water because sometimes they still have embers on them which can cause a trash fire.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Ensure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

You want to make sure if someone is doing a mortar or shooting those in the sky that they have those anchored down, possibly you can do a large 8×4 or 4×8 sheet of plywood that you anchor the actual launch to so those aren’t going to turn over and shoot at your crowd watching.

“Again, we suggest going to the professional shows but if you are going to do it at home, you have to have those safety measures because the last thing you want is for this of July to start as a holiday and a happy event and in tragedy,” Griffin said.