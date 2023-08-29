CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Fire Auxiliary announced that the CarmelFest parade on the 4th of July set the world’s record for most people wearing red plastic fire helmets.

Attendees donned their red plastic fire helmets and looked to the sky as a drone flew over, tallying how many folks were participating.

According to the release, this year’s official number of attendees was 14,834.

Board members from the Auxiliary coordinated with the Carmel Police Department, which had one licensed drone pilot, and Carmel Fire Department, which provided the other licensed drone pilot.

They could add street camera views and “regular” pictures with the City IT department.

The city passed out almost 17,000 helmets and collected them back from anyone who didn’t want to keep theirs and recycled them.

The whole parade route was 2.1 miles long.