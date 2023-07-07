CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department announces that registration for the fall 2023 session of the Carmel Police Citizens Academy is now open. 

The free 11-week class allows applicants to get a better understanding of how the Carmel Police Department works.

Participants will also get a closer look at the training officers receive and learn about numerous topics such as the SWAT team, K-9 unit, drone unit, criminal investigations, crime scene investigations, and many others.

The instructors will all be members of the Carmel Police Department and will provide instruction and information concerning a particular area of their profession. Attendees will have an opportunity to experience the police department with some of the training hands-on.

The department said the class will meet on Thursday evenings from 6 – 8:30 p.m. starting Aug. 10 and does not have to be a Carmel resident to attend.

Requirements for participants include:

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Have no criminal history other than minor traffic violations (background checks will be performed)
  • Be physically able to meet training requirements
  • Commit to attending 11 weekly training sessions lasting 2 – 2.5 hours
  • Sign any required waivers or agreements

To learn more about the Citizens Academy and to register, visit the city website.