CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department announces that registration for the fall 2023 session of the Carmel Police Citizens Academy is now open.

The free 11-week class allows applicants to get a better understanding of how the Carmel Police Department works.

Participants will also get a closer look at the training officers receive and learn about numerous topics such as the SWAT team, K-9 unit, drone unit, criminal investigations, crime scene investigations, and many others.

The instructors will all be members of the Carmel Police Department and will provide instruction and information concerning a particular area of their profession. Attendees will have an opportunity to experience the police department with some of the training hands-on.

The department said the class will meet on Thursday evenings from 6 – 8:30 p.m. starting Aug. 10 and does not have to be a Carmel resident to attend.

Requirements for participants include:

Be at least 18 years old

Have no criminal history other than minor traffic violations (background checks will be performed)

Be physically able to meet training requirements

Commit to attending 11 weekly training sessions lasting 2 – 2.5 hours

Sign any required waivers or agreements

To learn more about the Citizens Academy and to register, visit the city website.