CARMEL, Ind. — The city of Carmel announced its return of the Brews to the Boulevard.
The event will take place on July 29 from 5-9 p.m. at Midtown Plaza and Monon Boulevard and is open to all ages. However, according to the release, guests who purchase tickets must be at least age 21.
Guests will have a chance to enjoy fun music and beer from across the Hoosier state, with participating breweries handing out unlimited beer samples for those who purchase tickets.
Below is a tentative list of participating Indiana breweries:
- Ash & Elm Cider Co. – Indianapolis
- Bier Brewery – Carmel
- Big Lug Brewing – Indianapolis
- Danny Boy Beer Works – Carmel
- Deviate Brewing – Indianapolis
- Field Brewing – Westfield
- Guggman Haus Brewing Company – Indianapolis
- Klooz Brewz – Lebanon
- Sun King Brewery – Carmel
- St. Joseph Brewery – Indianapolis
- Upland Brewing Co. – Carmel
Live entertainment will include DJ Nicholas Rage, Cohen-Rutkowski, Six Figures, and Corey Cox.
VIP and general admission tasting tickets are available online. Tickets can be purchased before the event or on-site the day of the event with a credit card only.