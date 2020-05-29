Butler Blue III ‘announces’ Sunday retirement

Butler Blue III “Trip” from Butler.edu

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler Blue III, known as Trip, is set to retire Sunday.

Butler University announced Friday that the live bulldog mascot, Butler Blue III, will be officially retiring Sunday, May 31.

Trip “wrote” a letter for the Butler community as a farewell and a look back on that last eight years on the university website here.

Butler said Trip was supposed to be walking with the rest of the Class of 2020 during commencement on May 9, and still plans to do so during the rescheduled commencement ceremony in December.

The university said Butler Blue IV will switch from mascot-in-training to Official Mascot first thing Monday morning.