They’re irritating and sometimes illegal: the constant unwanted calls and texts that clutter voicemails and sometimes threaten people’s money.

In its April report, YouMail, a robocall blocking app and analyzing service, says robocalls decreased roughly 7% from March to April. But, that is still an average of 131 million calls each day and roughly 36% of those are scams.

Tuesday night at 11, CBS4 investigates if it’s possible to fully stop unwanted calls. Plus, Courtney Crown talks to experts who say cell phone carriers are getting smarter, which is good news for you.