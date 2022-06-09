INDIANAPOLIS — Months after a CBS4 investigation, the Better Business Bureau has removed a solar company’s A+ rating and issued a consumer alert.

The BBB said Powerhome Solar, LLL – now known as Pink Energy – has had a pattern of complaints regarding its sales practices and customer service.

Customers claim sales reps promised to eliminate homeowners’ power bills if they spent thousands to install solar panels.

Dozens of people told us, though, that they ended up paying on both.

Homeowners also told the BBB they experienced delays getting their systems activated or their equipment serviced.

In May, the BBB said Pink Energy agreed to expand its cancellation window, its customer service team and retrain its sales associates to eliminate the pattern of complaints.

You can find more about the consumer alert here.