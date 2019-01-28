ATLANTA, Georgia — The guys from LA seemed to enjoy the spectacle. The silly questions. The ridiculous antics. The carnival-like atmosphere. Why wouldn’t they? It’s all new to most of them. “I’m 37 years old and I’m big-eyed right now,” said offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, the oldest player on the Los Angeles Rams. “This is amazing. It’s something that excites you and makes you realize how special this game is.” For the other guys at Super Bowl Media Night, there…