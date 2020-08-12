2020 Indy 500 pace car to be driven by GM President Mark Reuss

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) announced Wednesday that a 2020 Corvette Stingray coupe will serve as the pace car for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

General Motors President Mark Reuss will drive the pace car this year.

This year marks a couple of firsts for the 500. The race is being held outside of May for the first time, and fans are not permitted to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race will be held Sunday, Aug. 23.

This is the 17th time a Corvette has been used as the pace car. No other brand or vehicle has served as the “500” Pace Car more often than Chevrolet and the Corvette, respectively.

“It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to be behind the wheel of the mid-engine Corvette Pace Car at such a historic race as the Indy 500,” said Reuss. “The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the result of a close collaboration between the Corvette Racing and production engineering teams, setting a new benchmark for supercars around the world.”

GM President Mark Reuss (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray pace car features:

All-new mid-engine LT2 6.2L V8 engine

8-Speed Dual Clutch transmission

Z51 performance package

Corvette accessory spoiler and ground effects package

Carbon Flash exterior accents and badge package

GT2 Bucket Seats

Unique Indy 500 Livery

With 495 horsepower, the Torch Red Corvette Stingray can accelerate from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, capable of 194 mph. It has been named MotorTrend Car of the Year for 2020.

“This is a continuation of our outstanding partnership with Chevrolet,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “We’re so grateful for all that Chevrolet has contributed to the success of our events. The Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray is a world-class machine rich with speed, performance and excitement, perfectly suited to pace the ‘500’ field.”