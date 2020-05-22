Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Big Race - Indy
Rosenqvist surges at Road America for 1st IndyCar victory
Video
With fans back, Dixon wins at Road America for 3rd straight
Video
Power edges out Harvey for pole for Saturday’s IndyCar GP
Video
Dreyer & Reinbold’s Sage Karam on his 2020 IndyCar debut, fans at the 500
Video
IMS will limit this year’s Indianapolis 500 to half capacity amid pandemic; blackout expected to stay in effect
Video
More Big Race - Indy Headlines
Charlie Kimball on IndyCar, IMS, and managing diabetes during COVID-19 shutdown
Video
IndyCar driver Pippa Mann gives gas cards to hospital housekeeping staff
Video
Report: Roger Penske will run the Indianapolis 500 only with fans
Video
Dixon wins again at Texas in IndyCar’s delayed season opener
Newgarden wins pole as IndyCar season starts at steamy Texas
Video
IndyCar ready to race after delayed start of season
Texas Motor Speedway, drivers ready for IndyCar opener
Postponed Indy 500 puts spotlight on short-track drivers
IMS empty on usual Indianapolis 500 race day
Video
IndyCar teams work, train from home as they await start of season
Video
Popular
Recently resigned Mooresville police officer faces perjury charges
Indianapolis Public Schools answers parents’ COVID-19 questions ahead of return to class
Video
Researchers: Heated filter can kill COVID-19
City-County Council calls for ‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted on downtown Indianapolis street
Video
Police say woman walked into northwest side gas station with gunshot wound, collapsed on the floor
Video
Police release photos of suspect vehicles after break-in at Franklin Township Little League garage
Video
Feds lay out case to keep Ghislaine Maxwell in jail, say she had cell phone wrapped in foil at time of arrest