A Porsche Carrera GTZ, one of just six examples, including the original prototype, is set to be sold off via an online auction on car-trading platform Carhuna.

Bidding for the V-10 supercar opens on July 14, and the sale is scheduled to last ten days.

The price estimate is between 1.5 million and 1.7 million British pounds (approximately $1.9 million and $2.2 million at current exchange rates).

The car is currently in the U.K., at dealership DK Engineering. It is based on a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that was originally delivered to a customer in the U.S., and it has had three previous owners. Like many exotics, it has barely been driven. The listing says there are just 9,350 miles on the odometer.

Porsche Carrera GTZ – Photo credit: Carhuna

The Carrera GTZ was born when a Carrera GT owner from Switzerland approached Italian coachbuilder Zagato in 2013 with a request to have the Porsche supercar’s standard rear deck with its mesh-lined humps replaced by a more conservative design lining up with the roof.

Zagato ended up redesigning most of the body, though the changes are much more subtle than more recent Zagato creations. According to the coachbuilder, the aim was to create a more flowing rear reminiscent of its work done on the Porsche 356.

Five additional Carrera GT owners also chose Zagato’s conversion, which according to the listing cost the equivalent of a Carrera GT at the time. The owner who requested this particular conversion, finished in a metallic green, also chose to give the interior the Zagato treatment, which apparently none of the other owners opted for.

No change was made to the powertrain, meaning the car’s 5.7-liter V-10 still spits out 603 hp. It’s sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. The combination will launch the car from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and to a top speed around 205 mph.

