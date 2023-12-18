A company in Hungary that specializes in modifying the Porsche 912 revealed on Monday a full carbon-fiber option that drops the classic sports car’s curb weight to just 1,541 pounds.

The company is KAMM, and it’s offering the carbon body as part of a 912c package that also boosts power.

The 912 was launched by Porsche in the 1960s as a more affordable alternative to the 911. It featured the flat-4 engine from the older 356 that was only good for about 90 hp. This helped make the car lighter than the flat-6-powered 911, and as a result made it fun to drive. KAMM builds on this by removing even more weight.

KAMM builds all of its carbon-fiber body panels in-house, and said the upgrade saves more than 662 pounds compared to a stock 912. KAMM said its design also brings the 912 closer to a near ideal 50/50 weight distribution. Buyers can choose from a range of paint finises but KAMM also has an option with exposed carbon fiber.

KAMM 912c Carbon

In addition to the carbon body, KAMM’s 912c package includes a more powerful version of the 912’s flat-4 engine (final power figure still to be determined), custom aerodynamics for improved high-speed stability and reduced wind noise, a modern air conditioning system, and modern infotainment. KAMM also offers a range of optional extras, including custom seat designs and carbon-fiber wheels.

Pricing for the 912c package starts at 360,000 euros (approximately $393,250), not including the donor car. KAMM can source the car for an additional 40,000 euros ($43,700). KAMM also offers a semi-carbon option that keeps the roof and rear fenders as steel. It saves buyers 40,000 euros and only reduces the weight by 110 pounds.

KAMM is accepting orders and plans to start deliveries in 2024.

