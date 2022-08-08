A Ferrari delivers non-stop fun—that is, unless your brakes fail, something that’s definitely no fun at all, regardless of what car you’re driving.
Brake failure is a possibility on thousands of Ferrari dating back to 2005 through the present year. As a result, the affected cars have all been recalled.
The recall, notices of which are expected to be mailed out on September 24, includes 23,555 Ferraris sold in the U.S:
2005-2009 430
2005-2011 612 Scaglietti
2009-2017 California and California T
2012-2016 FF
2013-2017 F12 Berlinetta and F12 TDF
2013-2015 LaFerrari
2016 F60 America
2017 LaFerrari Aperta
2017-2020 GTC4 Lusso and GTC4 Lusso T
2018-2022 812
2019-2020 488 Pista
2019-2022 Portofino
2020-2022 F8 Tributo and Spider
2021-2022 Roma
In these cars, the brake fluid reservoir cap could fail to vent properly, in which case a vacuum can form inside the brake fluid reservoir. This could result in brake fluid leaking, which in turn could lead to a partial or total loss of brake function.
The fix involves replacing the brake fluid reservoir cap and updating the software to provide a new warning message for low brake fluid, something that can be done at a local Ferrari dealership and at no cost to the owner.
Anyone looking for further information can contact Ferrari North America at 1-201-816-2668 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 22V536000).
