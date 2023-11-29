Deliveries of the Ineos Grenadier in the U.S. started in November and soon the rugged SUV will be followed by a pickup truck variant dubbed the the Grenadier Quartermaster.

The Quartermaster was first shown in July, and an Ineos spokesperson in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required) published on Monday said U.S. preorders for the pickup will open in early 2024.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed, but the Quartermaster will likely be more expensive than the Grenadier, which starts at $73,100, including a $1,600 destination charge. That’s because of the so-called chicken tax that slaps a 25% tariff on foreign-made light trucks brought into the U.S.

Production of the Quartermaster takes place at Ineos’ plant in Hambach, France, alongside the Grenadier. Deliveries in Europe are scheduled to start in December. According to Automotive News, a chassis cab version is also planned, including for the U.S. It’s due to start production in 2024.

2022 Ineos Grenadier

The Quartermaster shares its body-on-frame platform with the Grenadier SUV, but features a longer wheelbase of 127 inches versus the SUV’s 115 inches. The bed measures a little over 60 inches long and has a maximum payload rating of 1,675 pounds. The truck’s maximum tow rating of 7,700 pounds matches the rating of the SUV.

Other specifications include 10.4 inches of ground clearance, 31.5 inches of wading depth, and approach, breakover, and departure angles that Ineos claims are unrivaled for production pickups. Carraro-supplied solid beam axles feature at both ends.

Depending on the market, buyers can choose between diesel and gasoline engines, both of them BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 units. Both come with an 8-speed automatic and a four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case and available front and rear differential lockers. The Grenadier is offered in the U.S. with the gas engine only, and the same will be true for the Quartermaster.

For fans of electric vehicles, Ineos has confirmed plans to start production of an electric 4×4 smaller than the Grenadier in 2026.

