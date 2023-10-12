The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro bows out after the 2024 model year, and while Chevy hasn’t called curtains on the iconic nameplate, a successor hasn’t been announced, meaning any future Camaro might be years away still—and it might not be a gas-swilling muscle car.

To mark the end of the current Camaro’s run, Hennessey Performance Engineering has rolled out a special version of its Exorcist Camaro ZL1 upgrade package, appropriately labeled the ‘Final Edition.’

In case you’ve forgotten, the Exorcist Camaro ZL1 is a dyno-proven 1,000-hp upgrade for the Camaro ZL1 launched in 2017 as a response to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It’s capable of serving up a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 9.57 seconds, and a top speed of 217 mph. That’s performance that will put hypercars on notice.

To get the Camaro ZL1’s supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 to a peak 1,000 hp from the stock 650 hp, there’s a larger supercharger which cranks up the boost pressure to 14 psi. The upgrade also boasts ported cylinder heads, a camshaft upgrade, long-tube stainless steel headers, a high-flow air induction system, an oversized heat exchanger, and custom engine management calibration from Hennessey.

Unique touches for the ‘Final Edition’ include a serialized engine bay plaque and graphics with a “Final Edition” script.

Just 57 examples of the Exorcist Camaro ZL1 ‘Final Edition’ upgrade are being offered, the number representing the number of years since the Camaro was launched. The cost of the upgrade is $54,950. Customers need to supply their own Camaro ZL1 for modification.

“Our comprehensive upgrade to the Camaro ZL1 is one of my all-time favorites,” John Hennessey, Hennessey’s CEO and founder, said in a statement. “There’s nothing else like our Exorcist, so we’re eager to share this special limited edition with fans of this iconic car before it’s gone forever.”

Chevy has its own sendoff for the Camaro. The automaker is celebrating with a Collector’s Edition package available on certain grades of the 2024 Camaro, including the ZL1.

