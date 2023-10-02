A former car dealer in France has built an impressive collection of movie cars, and some of the fleet is available for short-term rentals.

The collection, which is housed in the Movie Cars Central museum in Etrechy, approximately 30 miles south of Paris, was formed by Franck Galiegue and includes more than 40 vehicles.

Among them are car that appeared in various “Jurassic Park” and “Fast and the Furious” films, as well as the “Herbie” Beetle and “Back to the Future” DeLorean. Naturally there’s also a Batmobile, in this case a replica of the one in the films by Tim Burton.

In an interview with Reuters published last week, Galiegue said one of his most prized collectibles is a Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu that Ryan Gosling drove in 2011’s “Drive.” Three of the cars were used for filming. One was destroyed during production and another is still owned and sometimes driven by Gosling.

Movie Cars Central

According to Reuters, eight of the 12 vehicles forming the “Fast and the Furious” ensemble are also genuine. One of the original cars is a Dodge Charger. The Nissan Skyline GT-R is a replica. Galiegue is fully transparent with what is genuine or a replica on his website.

Many of the cars can be hired for events and true fans can book a test drive, though some cars, due to their value, are limited to a handful of laps on a private track.

“I wanted to do something like a museum, but it must be a living thing, so that people can drive the cars, either here on our terrain or even on the road,” Galiegue said in his interview with Reuters.

Galiegue hasn’t finished growing his collection. Three new vehicles are on the way, including one from the 1987 “RoboCop” movie.

