Deep-pocketed buyers looking for an extreme track car have a rare chance to snap up a Maserati MC12 Versione Corse.

The MC12 Versione Corse is the track-only version of Maserati’s MC12 supercar from the mid-2000s. It was launched in 2006 and just 12 were built, plus a prototype, and now one of them is listed for sale on duPont Registry.

The car is the third MC12 Versione Corse in the 12-car run, and incredibly it was never taken to the track. Its odometer shows just 129 miles of delivery mileage.

No price is listed, but the MC12 Versione Corse originally sold for about 1.2 million euros (approximately $1.17 million at today’s exchange rates).

2006 Maserati MC12 Versione Corse – Photo credit: duPont Registry

The Versione Corse is actually closer in spec to Maserati’s MC12 GT1 race cars that were quite successful in GT competition. The chassis is based on the one in the Ferrari Enzo, but the engine is the same 6.0-liter V-12 fitted to the Enzo-based FXX track car. It generates 755 hp in a vehicle that weighs just 2,535 lb.

The 0-62 mph run takes about 3.8 seconds and the top speed is in excess of 202 mph. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a heavily revised version of the MC12’s 6-speed automated manual transmission, designed for quicker shifts.

A handful of the MC12 Versione Corses have been modified to make them street-legal. That isn’t the case for this car, but it doesn’t matter as any buyer would probably never want to drive it on a public road, and there’s a good chance it won’t even make it out of a climate-controlled garage. For anyone who would take it on the road, there’s some seriously stiff suspension tuning to deal with as well as a severe lack of outward vision.

Maserati has a new supercar in its lineup in the form of the MC20 and it’s set to spawn a track-only version in the same vein as the MC12 Versione. Maserati has yet to say when the car, code-named the Project24, will be available.

