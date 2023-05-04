Toyota will reveal its redesigned 2024 Tacoma on May 19, the automaker said on Thursday.

It’s a big deal, as Tacoma sales regularly top 200,000 units annually in the U.S. alone, and a new Tacoma only comes around once in a decade.

Toyota has already released plenty of details on the 2024 Tacoma, and patent drawings revealing the exterior design surfaced at the start of the year. Buyers looking for a radical styling change will be disappointed as the new mid-size pickup truck will look similar to the current one, but with more pronounced features, particularly for the fender flares.

Underneath will be a new platform. It’s though to be a shorter version of the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform found in the Tundra full-size truck, as well as the related Land Cruiser, Sequoia, and Lexus LX SUVs.

Teaser for 2024 Toyota Tacoma

Despite the move to a new platform, Toyota will maintain the option of a manual transmission on the 2024 Tacoma—an option that is unique in the segment. Another unique option will be the availability of a hybrid powertrain. The setup is expected to consist of a 2.4-liter turbo-4 paired with a single electric motor.

An electric Tacoma is also planned. It was previewed in late 2021, when Toyota confirmed plans to launch 30 EVs across the Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030, though specific timing for its launch is uncertain.

When the 2024 Tacoma arrives, there will be multiple versions, including the off-road-ready TRD Pro with Fox suspension. A new Trailhunter version designed for fans of overlanding is also coming. Toyota teased the vehicle last fall with a concept based on the current Tacoma. Toyota plans to add the Trailhunter treatment to multiple vehicles, with the 2024 Tacoma confirmed by the automaker to be the first recipient.

The 2024 Tacoma is due at dealerships later this year. A redesigned 4Runner SUV closely related to the new Tacoma should follow shortly after.

Related Articles