Buick on Tuesday provided a first look at its updated Envision compact crossover, which will arrive at dealerships later this year as a 2024 model.

The current Envision has been on sale since 2021 and is more popular than ever. According to Buick, Envision sales for the first six months of the year are the best since the nameplate’s launch in the middle of the last decade.

The updated 2024 model should further boost demand for the compact crossover thanks to fresh styling inside and out, plus the availability of Super Cruise. The 2024 Envision will be the first Buick to offer General Motors’ automated driver-assist feature that delivers hands-free driving on more than 400,000 miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada.

Buick is saving full details on the 2024 Envision’s formal debut until later this year, but teaser photos reveal some clues. An exterior shot shows the Envision will take on a sharp new look at the front influenced by the design language first shown on 2022’s Buick’s Wildcat EV concept. The design is characterized by a forward-leaning nose, slit-shaped lights, and revised tri-shield Buick badge.

2024 Buick Envision

A shot of the interior shows a new dash with a curved floating panel for the digital instrument cluster. The panel likely also incorporates the infotainment screen, similar to the design used in the updated Encore GX subcompact crossover and coupe-like Envista compact crossover, both of which also arrive for 2024.

No powertrain details have been revealed, but the current Envision is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 228 hp. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and drives the front wheels as standard or all four with an available all-wheel-drive system.

The original Envision was GM’s first Chinese-made vehicle sold in the U.S. The updated version will also be sourced from China, as will the new Envista.

Related Articles