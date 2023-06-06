Acura is set to revive its ZDX nameplate for a mid-size electric SUV due in early 2024, and the automaker on Tuesday announced that the vehicle will arrive with embedded Google apps.

This will be a first for an Acura, and the automaker said it will be included on all ZDX grades. It’s a move many other automakers are also making.

Specific apps mentioned include Google Assistant and Google Maps. The Google Play app store will also be included, which will enable owners to find additional apps to install.

Google Maps is one of the most popular apps for navigation and is often superior to navigation systems offered by automakers. Google Maps is also particularly suited to EV owners as it can now optimize route planning to include neccessary charging stops. It can even estimate the required charging time to reach a destination and instruct the vehicle to precondition the battery for any upcoming DC fast-charging sessions, helping to reduce charge times.

2024 Acura ZDX will feature popular Google apps built in

Google Assistant is similarly helpful behind the wheel. It can be used to call or text a friend, set reminders, adjust the climate settings, or control the navigation system, all via voice activation. It can also be used to control many media apps, making skipping a track or rewinding a podcast easy.

The ZDX will also support over-the-air updates, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also be equipped with a wireless smartphone charger, digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen for the infotainment system.

While the ZDX will be Acura’s first EV, the vehicle will be based on General Motors’ Ultium platform and battery technology set, and be built at a GM plant. Judging by spied prototypes, the ZDX will be closely related to the Ultium-based Cadillac Lyriq, and feature design elements previewed by last year’s Precision EV concept.

And in another first for Acura, the ZDX will be sold exclusively online. Acura plans this strategy for all of its forthcoming EVs.

