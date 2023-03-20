(Our Auto Expert) – The 2023 BMW XM is a hot rod of an SUV that combines power, performance, and technology. With a sleek and modern design, it has the latest technology features, such as a large, curved display stretching two-thirds of the dashboard. The display serves as both a digital gauge cluster and an onboard infotainment center, and It runs BMW’s latest iDrive 8.5 software interface.

The 2023 XM’s styling is inspired by the XM Concept from 2021. The Concept is pretty wild; BMW just borrowed a few things from the design. The look is still aggressive and detailed. We still get the gaping kidney-shaped grille openings, stacked tailpipes, and a slightly sloped roof that subtly eludes a fastback shape.

A twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 has been seen before in the BMW powertrain history, but in the XM, it’s agreed to partner with an electric motor and a battery pack to create a whopping 644 horsepower. You get an extra serving of horsepower that takes you to 735-hp in the limited-edition Label Red model. This allows the car to reach impressive speeds and accelerate quickly. It hustles to an impressive 0-60 time of 4.1 seconds.

The XM’s 25.7-kWh battery pack is said to be good for about 30 miles of electric-only range per charge. The XM’s onboard charger is capable of juicing the battery at up to 7.4 kW and should be able to charge up to 100 percent in a little over three hours.

The interior of the XM is spacious and comfortable, with high-quality materials. The optional vintage look with leather upholstery that the world saw first in the concept car. BMW omits the sizeable panoramic sunroof for a geometric-patterned headliner with fiber optic lighting that helps set any vibe you would like. An optional upgrade for the audio includes a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system with illuminating tweeters.

Overall, the 2023 BMW XM is a top-of-the-line powerhouse of an SUV that combines style, comfort, and performance in one impressive package. While it may come with a higher price tag (MSRP $159,000), the car is worth the investment for those seeking a powerful and sophisticated ride.