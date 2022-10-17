A Freeze Warning for tonight; a few sprinkles and/or flurries are possible Tuesday

A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of central Indiana from 10pm tonight through 10am Tuesday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and areas that drop into a hard freeze (28° or less) would see the end of the growing season and the end of the fall allergy season.

Some isolated showers are possible in the late evening hours. Air higher up in the atmosphere will be below freezing, so a few snowflakes mixing in will be possible. Ground temperatures are too warm across central Indiana so I don’t expect any accumulation.

Tuesday will start mostly cloudy with a few flurries around, mainly north of I-70. It will be a chilly day and temperatures will only climb into the middle 40s. We could see a few showers during the day. Skies will clear Tuesday night and low temperatures will again fall below freezing so another freeze warning may be issued for Wednesday morning.

A warm up begins on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun, and high temperatures in the lower 50s. The sunny skies and more seasonal weather continue through Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s by the end of the work week. Our extended dry spell will prevail through the weekend with highs in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

We are close to the average dates of first freeze and first hard freeze.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for central Indiana for Tuesday morning and low temperatures will fall below freezing for most of this week.

Expect a windy, cool Tuesday and Wednesday before we warm up later this week.

Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone

Download the Weather Authority App for Android