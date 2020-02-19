State police arrest 2 in Muncie on felony drug charges

LIVESTREAM: City leaders discuss rising violence in Indianapolis

February 19, 2020

Travis Hoover (left) and Kassandra Rankin (right) (photos provided by Indiana State Police)

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested two Muncie residents on charges including possession of methamphetamine Tuesday.

ISP said a traffic stop was made in Muncie on February 18 around 10 p.m.

According to police, a green Ford Explorer on East Highland St. at North Penn St. failed to signal a turn and had no functioning license plate light.

Officers made contact with the driver, Travis Hoover, 49, and his passenger Kassandra Rankin, 30, both of Muncie.

During the stop, a K-9 unit alerted police to the presence of contraband.

ISP found a white powder believed to be Methamphetamine, a liquid believed to be Fentanyl, a baggie with suspected Heroin, and pills identified as Suboxone in the vehicle during the investigation.

Hoover and Rankin were arrested and face preliminary charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Police said they were both taken to the Delaware County Jail.

