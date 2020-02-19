× SILVER ALERT Cancelled: missing Porter County pre-teen found safe

UPDATE: Authorities in Porter County, Indiana confirm that 12-year-old Mercadez Lashay Casanova was found safe.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Mercadez Lashay Casanova, 12, a black Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Mercadez was last seen wearing a thigh-length green Columbia coat, dark green fuzzy sweater and blue jean pants.

Casanova is missing from Valparaiso, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen Tuesday, February 18, at 8 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mercadez Lashay Casanova, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170 or 911.