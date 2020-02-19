× Police plan DUI checkpoints in Marion County during month of March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Extra patrols will target drunk drivers in Marion County throughout the month of March.

The checkpoints are made possible through a grant received from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The purpose is to reduce impaired driving-related motorcycle and automobile crashes.

If you get stopped at a checkpoint and an officer suspects you’re under the influence, they can ask you to step out of your car.

DUI sobriety checkpoints will be conducted in Marion County on the following days:

Tuesday, March 17

Thursday, March 26

The Marion County Traffic Safety Partnership involves the cooperation of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana State Police, Speedway, Cumberland, Lawrence, Beech Grove, Airport, and IUPUI police departments.

Find more information about what to expect at a DUI checkpoint here.