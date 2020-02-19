× Colder air for Thursday

Cold start to the morning but nothing compared to last week’s single digit temperatures and below zero wind chills. That northerly breeze will feel icy and temperatures are actually around twenty degrees COLDER than we were yesterday morning. You’ll certainly notice the difference now that we’re behind that cold air and that colder, drier air is pouring in. Highs today will be a little below average today but no complaints because the sun will feel great! A light northerly breeze will continue through the afternoon. No rain until Sunday night! Woo hoo! Longest stretch of dry weather since December. We will also have rain on Monday so looking at a wet start to the work week but first we’ve got a great weekend. Saturday will be fantastic with sunshine and comfortable highs in the 40s which will get us a little above average.