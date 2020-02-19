LIVESTREAM: City leaders prepare public safety announcements as homicide number rises

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We’re a little over a month and a half into 2020, and 34 people have been killed in Indianapolis. The city’s homicide number is nearly double what it was at the same time just a year ago.

On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett plans to join other city leaders in revealing his administration’s plan to address the issue.

The public safety events kick off at 9 a.m. at IMPD’s East District offices. The mayor will announce new initiatives and investment strategies in preventing violent crime and continuing criminal justice reform.

Following the announcement, the mayor plans to join IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler in announcing an expanded partnership between local and federal law enforcement. That is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Around 12:30 p.m., the mayor plans to join the city’s violence reduction leaders in a site tour of VOICES, Inc. The organization provides court-ordered treatment for middle and high school students.

It claims to tackle the cumulative effects of violence, trauma, cyclical poverty, and limited high-quality educational opportunities and an in-program recidivism rate of just 11%.

VOICES was one of the 2019 violence reduction grant recipients.