Charges filed in connection with quadruple homicide on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday morning in connection with a quadruple homicide earlier this month on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Three people face charges at this time, including one 17-year-old. Cameron Banks, 19, and Rodreice Anderson, 19, are charged with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. We are not releasing the 17-year-old’s name because he has not been charged as an adult at this time.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened inside an apartment in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive just after 10:30 p.m. on February 5.

When officers arrived, they found three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All four died of their injuries.

The victims are Kimari Hunt, 21, Braxton Ford, 21, Marcel Wills, 20, and Jalen Roberts, 19.

IMPD pleaded with the public for weeks to come forward with information. They even set up a temporary hotline to generate tips.

Police said they believed the shooting was a targeted incident.

IMPD continues to urge anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). All tips through Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to a felony arrest.

This is a developing story, and we will update with more information.