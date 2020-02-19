LIVESTREAM: City leaders discuss rising violence in Indianapolis

Charges filed in connection with quadruple homicide on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 10:43 am, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 10:49AM, February 19, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday morning in connection with a quadruple homicide earlier this month on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Three people face charges at this time, including one 17-year-old. Cameron Banks, 19, and Rodreice Anderson, 19, are charged with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. We are not releasing the 17-year-old’s name because he has not been charged as an adult at this time.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened inside an apartment in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive just after 10:30 p.m. on February 5.

When officers arrived, they found three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All four died of their injuries.

The victims are Kimari Hunt, 21, Braxton Ford, 21, Marcel Wills, 20, and Jalen Roberts, 19.

IMPD pleaded with the public for weeks to come forward with information. They even set up a temporary hotline to generate tips.

Police said they believed the shooting was a targeted incident.

IMPD continues to urge anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). All tips through Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to a felony arrest.

This is a developing story, and we will update with more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.