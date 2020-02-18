Rain exiting; colder air pouring in

Posted 6:25 am, February 18, 2020
The widespread rain is over and now we're just going to have some drizzle for the rest of the morning.  No major issues are anticipated since the worst of the rain is already out of Indiana. A cold front is sliding through right now so that's cooling our temperatures quite a bit.  Most of us started the early morning near 50 degrees but as that front slides through, our northern counties have dropped a solid ten degrees.  We'll all spend most of the day in the 30s so winter coat needed. Clouds will thin around sunset and clear out overnight which will allow our temperatures to dip to 22 degrees.  Expect a cold start to Wednesday with wind chills in the low teens. We will get a couple of degrees above freezing on Wednesday and that mostly sunny sky will look great.  The northerly breeze will still feel icy, though, so plan for the cold. Temperatures will stay below average for the rest of the week but we'll finally have a nice stretch of dry weather.  Next chance for rain isn't until Sunday.

