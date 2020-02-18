× Primus announces Rush tribute tour, downtown Indianapolis show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Iconic funk-metal band Primus is paying homage to to progressive-rock legends Rush with a new tour that will make a stop in Indianapolis.

Primus: A Tribute to Kings will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush’s classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings album in its entirety, in addition to their own music.

Primus will appear live in downtown Indianapolis on Monday, July 6 at The Amphitheater at White River State Park with special guests Wolfmother and Battles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

A special pre-sale, including VIP upgrade options, will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation said A Tribute to Kings kicks off in May and spans over 40 dates through August, including Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival in Tennessee, New York City’s Beacon Theatre, LA’s Greek Theatre, and a Bay Area hometown show at Berkeley’s Greek Theater.

Primus frontman Les Claypool released the following statement: