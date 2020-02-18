Nonprofit to help law enforcement families started by Deputy Pickett’s wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Jake Pickett Response Organization is in the process of becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The organization, started by Jen Pickett is devoted to law enforcement families to assist with financial tolls brought on by traumatic events.

Deputy Jacob Pickett was shot in the line of duty in March 2018. Service to others was one of Jacob Pickett’s greatest passions, so Jen wanted to continue on his legacy.

As a law enforcement spouse, she knows the ties in law enforcement are strong and she wants to help.

The first family the JPRO will be helping is the Farinella Family.

