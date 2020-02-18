Noblesville man arrested in connection with BBQ burglary

Posted 10:18 am, February 18, 2020, by

Jason G. Lay (photo provided by Noblesville Police Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department (NPD) have arrested a man in connection with a reported burglary at a barbecue restaurant early Monday morning.

Police said around 3:22 a.m. on February 17, officers responded to Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que at 13445 Tegler Drive after a report of a possible burglary in progress.

NPD arrived soon after and found a man matching the caller’s description.

Police said the man was walking outside of the building carrying a bag, and he was arrested without incident.

After an investigation, police arrested Jason G. Lay, 34, of Noblesville.

Lay faces preliminary charges of burglary and theft, and was booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

