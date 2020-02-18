Neighbors on Indy’s north side draft safety plan to stop spread of crime

Posted 3:08 pm, February 18, 2020, by , Updated at 03:13PM, February 18, 2020
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Neighbors concerned with "spreading" crime on the north side of Indianapolis have drafted a new safety plan for District 7, which is comprised of Butler Tarkington, Crown Hill and Meridian-Kessler neighborhoods.

City-County Councilor John Barth laid out his district's plan to improve crime he and other neighbors believe is exacerbated by addiction.

"There's an increasing amount of substance abuse that's happened," Barth said. "So while we're working together to put together a plan to address crime on 38th Street, we want to be really aware and purposeful that we're trying to bring resources together."

Barth is working with Bryan Bradford, who leads the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association. Both men said the recent closure of the CVS at the corner of Illinois Street and 38th Street is raising concerns.

"That will maybe attract a lot of loitering now because there's no business there so they can, people can park or hang around in the back of the CVS," Bradford explained.

Barth added the store's closure has made the situation within the food desert worse as well.

"There's a lot of complexity in what drives crime," Barth commented. "It's not a simple answer."

Overwhelmingly though, he feels more resources to help those suffering from addiction in his district are needed. He does not want to shoo those people away, but rather help them.

"If people are committing crimes to feed their addiction, that we're really helping them solve their addiction problem first," Barth explained.

Bradford said the councilman is working to get a surveillance camera at 38th Street and Capitol Avenue. He also hopes businesses in the area add their support of the safety plan.

"Customers just don't feel safe pulling up to a service station to get gas," Bradford said of the McDonald's and BP gas station at 38th and Illinois. "By us telling them what we need and what we can do to help both of us, both their business and our neighborhood."

Barth and members of the Butler Tarkington, Crown Hill and Meridian-Kessler neighborhoods, along with IMPD and the prosecutors office, are meeting monthly now to work on implementing the draft of their safety plan

Barth is a member of the council’s public safety committee, which is planning to role out specific safety plans for each district in Marion County.

Barth said District 7’s plan will already be established by then.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.