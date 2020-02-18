Neighbors on Indy’s north side draft safety plan to stop spread of crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Neighbors concerned with "spreading" crime on the north side of Indianapolis have drafted a new safety plan for District 7, which is comprised of Butler Tarkington, Crown Hill and Meridian-Kessler neighborhoods.

City-County Councilor John Barth laid out his district's plan to improve crime he and other neighbors believe is exacerbated by addiction.

"There's an increasing amount of substance abuse that's happened," Barth said. "So while we're working together to put together a plan to address crime on 38th Street, we want to be really aware and purposeful that we're trying to bring resources together."

Barth is working with Bryan Bradford, who leads the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association. Both men said the recent closure of the CVS at the corner of Illinois Street and 38th Street is raising concerns.

"That will maybe attract a lot of loitering now because there's no business there so they can, people can park or hang around in the back of the CVS," Bradford explained.

Barth added the store's closure has made the situation within the food desert worse as well.

"There's a lot of complexity in what drives crime," Barth commented. "It's not a simple answer."

Overwhelmingly though, he feels more resources to help those suffering from addiction in his district are needed. He does not want to shoo those people away, but rather help them.

"If people are committing crimes to feed their addiction, that we're really helping them solve their addiction problem first," Barth explained.

Bradford said the councilman is working to get a surveillance camera at 38th Street and Capitol Avenue. He also hopes businesses in the area add their support of the safety plan.

"Customers just don't feel safe pulling up to a service station to get gas," Bradford said of the McDonald's and BP gas station at 38th and Illinois. "By us telling them what we need and what we can do to help both of us, both their business and our neighborhood."

Barth and members of the Butler Tarkington, Crown Hill and Meridian-Kessler neighborhoods, along with IMPD and the prosecutors office, are meeting monthly now to work on implementing the draft of their safety plan

Barth is a member of the council’s public safety committee, which is planning to role out specific safety plans for each district in Marion County.

Barth said District 7’s plan will already be established by then.